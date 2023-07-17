Alabama hospital's first animal patient, a sea turtle, gets CT scan; Images go viral

Kale, an endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtle, recently underwent a CT scan at an Alabama hospital in the US as part of his ongoing medical treatment.

Pictures of the doctors visit were shared by the Cook Museum of Natural History, where Kale has been living since 2020. The images which were posted on Facebook are now going viral. Why did a turtle need a CT scan? As per Miami Herald report, Kale's journey has been challenging. In 2019, the endangered turtle was accidentally hooked by a recreational fisherman off the coast of Virginia. Virginia wildlife officials intervened to rescue the juvenile turtle, but the size of the hook required invasive surgeries to address the injury.

Due to complications during the healing process, Kale developed scar tissue and a fistula, a hollow space prone to infections. Consequently, he requires regular veterinarian visits and treatment.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, Alabama, took in Kale in 2020 and has been providing the necessary care for his ongoing medical issues. Recently, the museum staff decided that a CT scan was needed to assess the progress of Kale's deep shell infections.

As per the museum, "The CT scan is the best tool to assess the improvement of Kale’s deep infections of his shell." A grumpy turtle and a CT scan To address this need, they approached the radiology team at Decatur Morgan Hospital for assistance. The hospital's radiology team was up for the challenge, and Kale became their first animal patient.

Apparently, during the CT scan, Kale expressed his displeasure at being at the doctor's, due to which veterinarians had to hold him still during the procedure. × Talking to local news portal WAFF, Cassandra Worlund, the live animal manager at the museum said that to help Kale acclimate to such situations, the museum staff regularly handles him, ensuring he is accustomed to being out of the water and around people.

"He doesn't necessarily like that all the time, just like anybody wouldn’t want to always go to the doctor," added Worlund. An endangered species Kemp's ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtles globally and primarily reside in the Gulf of Mexico, although young turtles can travel to the Atlantic as far as Canada or England.

Their population was severely reduced between the 1940s and 1980s, leaving only 250 nesting female turtles. As a result, they are now listed as endangered. Kale's story highlights one of the significant threats faced by these turtles—fishing gear. The Smithsonian Institute estimates that around 4,600 sea turtles are killed each year in US waters due to fishing nets and hooks.

(With inputs from agencies)

