After Trump, ex-porn star Stormy Daniels wants to party with Hunter Biden: 'He'll be fun'

Former pornstar Stormy Daniels is open to spending time with US President Joe Biden's troubled son Hunter Biden. Daniels, who has had previous run-ins with the first family, said the first son sounds like a 'blast' if she's ever invited to the White House.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has previously claimed that she and former president Donald Trump had a fling in 2006.

“If I was invited, I wouldn’t say no — but would anybody? I mean, I want to check out the White House,” Daniels was quoted as saying by Page Six.

“But no, I don’t know anybody in there. I’ve had no communications. Although, oh God, here I go again, I’m going to get myself in trouble, Hunter seems like he’d be fun to party with!”

Daniels wanting to spend time with Hunter comes a couple of weeks after the Department of Justice filed fresh criminal charges against the latter.

As per an indictment filed in US District Court in Central California, Hunter was charged with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences. If convicted, he would face up to 17 years in prison.

"The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," the indictment read.

However, Daniels stuck for Hunter saying anyone in his position would have done the same.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, he didn’t pay his taxes, he used [his money] on hookers and blow.’ I’m like, ‘Like you wouldn’t do the exact same thing if you thought you could get away with it,'” she said.

Stormy Daniels hush-money case

Trump is accused of having sex with Daniels right after ex-first lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

Trump is alleged to have falsified records to conceal reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels to silence her about their alleged sexual encounters.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains that he did not have an affair with Daniels.

At the time the alleged affair happened, Daniels was an established adult entertainment actress and a director. She even had several awards to her name.

The criminal trial for Trump is scheduled for March 25, 2024, when he will be in the middle of his presidential campaign.