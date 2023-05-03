Trump shushes reporter, throws his phone and kicks him out of plane: Report

Former US president Donald Trump has courted controversy yet again after it was revealed he removed an NBC reporter from his plane for asking questions about the criminal probe into Stormy Daniels hush money payments.

The incident allegedly took place on March 25 after Trump's campaign rally in Waco, Texas, according to Fox News. He was speaking to a group of reporters aboard his plane when NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard said the former prez appeared frustrated by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's investigation.

"I’m not frustrated by anything. What am I, frustrated? I just did a speech for two hours. I’m not frustrated by it. It’s a fake investigation. We did nothing wrong. I told you that. … It’s the exact opposite," Trump replied, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post.

"This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst at it. Don’t ask me any more questions. I heard you’re a nice guy from NBC, but you’re not," he added. Trump orders to get the reporter out Having been shut down by Trump, the reporter only spoke after half an hour but was promptly given the same treatment. According to reports, a frustrated Trump grabbed the reporter's two phones from the table and tossed them to a side.

"I don’t want to talk to you. You’re not a nice guy. Get him out of here," Trump could be heard telling his aides. "Let’s go, get him out of here. Out of here. Out of here," he added.

Days after the alleged incident, Trump was indicted and later arraigned in New York City for falsifying the records related to hush-money payments to the former adult film star. He pleaded not guilty and maintained that he did not have an affair with Daniels. Notably, Trump is accused of having sex with the pornstar right after Melania gave birth to his son Barron.

"The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the ‘department of injustice’ in Washington, DC, is investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanour, not an affair,” said Trump.

“I never liked horseface," added Trump, using a term which he has used for Daniels in the past.

However, Daniels took the high road and said Trump should not be sent to prison.

"I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels told British TV host Piers Morgan during an interview.

(With inputs from agencies)