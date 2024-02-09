According to an Oxford mathematician THIS is the formula to a 'perfect' proposal

What makes a proposal 'perfect'? If you are planning on popping "the question" onto your partner this Valentine's Day, an Oxford University mathematician has revealed the formula behind the perfect proposal.

Before we reveal the formula, what do you think makes for a perfect proposal? Flowers, a fancy meal, a sandy beach at sunset? Turns out, it is none of these. As per Dr Tom Crawford, a mathematician from Oxford University, the recipe for success is hidden in numbers.

The formula for a 'yes'

"If you follow this recipe for success, you'll be giving yourself the best possible chance of getting that 'Yes'," said the mathematician.

The maths of a perfect proposal has a perfect score of 100. For a 'yes', the proposal must be based on four key factors that are worth 20 points each — the time of the proposal meal, the timing of the proposal itself, the amount of planning you put in and finally the cost of the engagement ring (yes, you need one).

In addition, the chances of acceptance can be boosted by some simple things, worth the last 20 points — give a heartfelt speech, create a romantic setting (think flowers and lighting), and play good music.

Based on a survey of 2,000 people, Dr Crawford recommends that you must start your meal at 8:06pm, and pop the question after the main course, but before dessert. The engagement ring should cost at least 2.5 months of your salary and finally, you must dedicate at least 68 days to planning the proposal.

Things that can spoil a 'perfect' proposal

As per the mathematician, even if you follow the formula, you can still spoil your proposal score.

Checking your phone can cost you 20 points, having the TV on is another 14 points, burnt food will cost you 10 points and finally, kids in the house means a six point deduction.