Thousands set to gather to hunt for the Loch Ness Monster, a famed creature in Scottish folklore

A lake located in Scottish Highlands, Loch Ness, will witness an unprecedented hunt for a monster as enthusiasts from around the world are gearing up for what is set to be the largest organised search in five decades. Loch Ness is popularly known in Scottish folklore for its deep, dark waters and the legendary creature said to inhabit it, often referred to as the "Loch Ness Monster" or "Nessie." Loch Ness is one of the largest and deepest lakes in the United Kingdom, with a maximum depth of around 755 feet (230 metres).

The quest

Organised in collaboration with the voluntary research team Loch Ness Exploration, this massive search operation will witness participants from across the globe uniting both in-person and online. This coordinated effort aims to execute the most comprehensive surface watch ever attempted, spanning a two-day timeframe.

Volunteers will scan the waters for any disturbances or enigmatic movement that might hint at the elusive creature's presence beneath the surface.

The genesis of the Loch Ness monster myth dates back 90 years when Aldie Mackay, then manager of the Drumnadrochit Hotel, famously recounted a sighting of a "water beast" in the iconic Scottish loch.

Now, organised by Loch Ness Centre, many devoted Nessie enthusiasts are anticipated to partake in a meticulously organised expedition aimed at unravelling the mystery. Among the tools used in the search are drones equipped with infrared cameras, designed to capture thermal images of the water from above. Additionally, a hydrophone, a device sensitive to acoustic signals underwater, will aid in detecting any potential activity beneath the depths.

There are reports of a being resembling a long-necked, hump-backed creature in the waters of Loch Ness.

Despite the lack of scientific confirmation, the Loch Ness Monster remains a popular part of Scottish folklore and the lake is a major tourist attraction. The area around Loch Ness attracts visitors from around the world who are intrigued by the mystery and allure of the legendary creature.

Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Exploration will provide daily briefings to volunteers from the Loch Ness Centre, guiding them on what to observe and how to document their findings.

“It’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

A boost for local tourism

Fraser Campbell, director of the Cobbs Group, owner of the new Drumnadrochit hotel and other establishments along the A82 road flanking the loch, reportedly spoke on the "unbelievable" surge in bookings attributed to the revival of the Loch Ness legend.