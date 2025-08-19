Humans should send a very specific message to the aliens who have sent the interstellar object that is crashing through our solar system right now. A Harvard scientist thinks it could be an alien spaceship, and humans need to be prepared.
Harvard scientist Avi Loeb wants to send a message to the interstellar object, which he claims could be an alien spacecraft that has come to probe Earth and the other planets. He has suggested sending a very specific message to the aliens who he thinks have sent the interstellar object that is hurtling towards us. Loeb has openly claimed on several occasions that the interstellar object is not a natural space rock that was shaped in the universe, but an alien "mothership" that has entered the solar system to probe not only Earth but also other planets. If this is the case, Loeb has suggested humans should reach out to the extraterrestrial beings. He told reporters that the message sent to aliens should be in Morse code. This is what the message should read - "Hello, welcome to our neighbourhood. Peace!" These are the precise words Loeb says humans need to send across to make contact with the alien civilisation.
Earlier, Loeb also asked world leaders to come together and prepare a plan of action to tackle the alien spacecraft. He said it is imperative that humans are ready if the "alien mothership" attacks Earth. "I believe that we need an international organisation that will make policy decisions about such an object," he told Newsnation in an interview. Loeb has pointed to several things that don't make sense for a comet, according to him. He cited data from the Hubble Space Telescope to state that there is no tail on the object. "There were claims of a tail. But since 3I/ATLAS is accelerating and its current size is not much larger than the angular resolution of Earth-based telescopes, it is not easy to avoid fictitious elongation of the image as a result of the object's motion."
Another theory proposed by Loeb about the purpose of the spaceship's visit to the solar system is that it is here to ascertain whether or not humans are capable of being termed "a high status in the class of intelligent civilisations within the Milky Way galaxy." Loeb wrote in a blog that those who are not open to the idea that the object could be something other than a space rock would be quickly canned as non-intelligent by the aliens. Almost all astronomers agree that the object is a comet, except Loeb. He says that its size, speed, and the light around it all indicate that it is not natural. Firstly, interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is quite large, and Loeb is convinced it could not have taken the trip from interstellar space if it were a space rock. Secondly, he cites its strange trajectory, which is abnormal for a naturall-occurring space rock.