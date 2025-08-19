Harvard scientist Avi Loeb wants to send a message to the interstellar object, which he claims could be an alien spacecraft that has come to probe Earth and the other planets. He has suggested sending a very specific message to the aliens who he thinks have sent the interstellar object that is hurtling towards us. Loeb has openly claimed on several occasions that the interstellar object is not a natural space rock that was shaped in the universe, but an alien "mothership" that has entered the solar system to probe not only Earth but also other planets. If this is the case, Loeb has suggested humans should reach out to the extraterrestrial beings. He told reporters that the message sent to aliens should be in Morse code. This is what the message should read - "Hello, welcome to our neighbourhood. Peace!" These are the precise words Loeb says humans need to send across to make contact with the alien civilisation. Also Read: Scientist claims mystery interstellar object is here to test human intelligence, and we have already failed. Here's why

Loeb wants world leaders to prepare for alien attack

Earlier, Loeb also asked world leaders to come together and prepare a plan of action to tackle the alien spacecraft. He said it is imperative that humans are ready if the "alien mothership" attacks Earth. "I believe that we need an international organisation that will make policy decisions about such an object," he told Newsnation in an interview. Loeb has pointed to several things that don't make sense for a comet, according to him. He cited data from the Hubble Space Telescope to state that there is no tail on the object. "There were claims of a tail. But since 3I/ATLAS is accelerating and its current size is not much larger than the angular resolution of Earth-based telescopes, it is not easy to avoid fictitious elongation of the image as a result of the object's motion." Also Read: 3I/ATLAS and its 'intent': Harvard scientist calls on world leaders to prepare for an alien attack

Are humans fit to be called intelligent civilisations in the Milky Way?