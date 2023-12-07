350-year-old steamy, 'explicit' sketch expected to sell for half million dollars. See it here!

A steamy sketch from more than three centuries ago has earned the "explicit" tag by the auction house selling it.

The sketch is being sold by international auction house Christie's and is expected to sell for around half a million dollars or GBP 250,000-400,000 (USD 313,748–501,998).

'The French Bed'

The etching in question is titled "The French Bed" and was drawn by Dutch Painter Rembrandt around 350 years ago in 1646. To view it online on Christie's website, users have to click past an "explicit content" warning.

It is part of a collection named "Old Masters I" that goes on auction on Thursday (Dec 7).

What is explicit about the etching?

"The French Bed" or Het Ledikant is a monochrome picture, hidden away behind the sign "EXPLICIT CONTENT. This lot contains explicit material and mature subject matter," on the Christie's website.

You can see it here:

(Image credit: Christie's website)

It depicts a man and a woman on a four-poster bed passionately engaged in love making. The couple is depicted to be semi clothed and amorous.

"They seem to have just tumbled onto the bed, with the trousers and skirts off, but shirts still on."

Christie describes the Rembrandt piece as "one of a small number of explicitly erotic prints" by the Dutch painter.

"The delicately named ‘French Bed’ is one of a small number of explicitly erotic prints by Rembrandt, and one of the rarest etchings in his entire oeuvre."

They further write that the woman looks at her lover with a smile, and "the perplexing fact that she has three arms and hands adds to the vivacity of the scene."

However, the auction house goes on to say that the painting isn't "crass or obscene".

"It is to Rembrandt’s credit—and very much in line with his humane and slightly subversive character – that he did not try to classicise, moralise or otherwise elevate his print. Nor is it in any way crass or obscene, and that's makes this etching so charming and light-hearted: they are just two young people having a good time together."