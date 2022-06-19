3182 push-ups in one hour! Australian athlete breaks impressive world record

Push-ups are probably the most common and also among the most dreaded workouts for people and completing 50 of them in one go is considered to be quite an achievement. But an Australian athlete has claimed the world record by performing 3182 push-ups in just one hour! Daniel Scali defeated the record set by compatriot Jarrad Young (3054) in 2021, according to the Guinness Book of World Records website. It was a herculean effort from Scali who suffers from CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) and he was able to claim his second world record in April this year.

Earlier, Scali claimed the world record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male). He was able to hold the position for an impressive 9 hours 30 minutes 01 seconds in August 2021.

The GWR website released the video of the push-up attempt with the caption - “World's longest plank record holder, Daniel Scali (Australia), tackles a new, equally gruelling record in this video - the most push-ups in one hour! Watch the attempt and hear insights from the man himself”.

The CRPS made life extremely difficult for Scali since his accident at the age of 12 and after the attempt, he explained how his body is still suffering from the effects of the condition.

"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So, anything like soft touch, movements, wind or water will cause me pain,” he said in the GWR video.

Scali also said that he had to change his entire lifestyle – starting from the gruelling workout regime to the high-protein diets – in order to complete the world record attempt.