285-year-old lemon discovered in dead man's cabinet goes viral. Here's how it looks

A 285-year-old lemon was discovered inside the 19th-century cabinet which was brought to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, United Kingdom for getting auctioned.

The cabinet was brought by the family, who inherited it from a late uncle to the auctioneer. The lemon was so intriguing that it was also auctioned and fetched $1,786.

Who discovered the lemon after 285 years?

A specialist, who was taking photographs of the cabinet which was kept for sale, suddenly found a weird-looking ball-shaped object rolling the back of a drawer - only to realise it was nothing else but a lemon.

The auctioneers also did not find any issue in figuring out the age of this ancient lemon because it came with a message.