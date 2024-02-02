285-year-old lemon discovered in dead man's cabinet goes viral. Here's how it looks
Story highlights
The antique dried citrus fruit was found inside a 19th-century cabinet which was supposed to get auctioned
A 285-year-old lemon was discovered inside the 19th-century cabinet which was brought to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, United Kingdom for getting auctioned.
The cabinet was brought by the family, who inherited it from a late uncle to the auctioneer. The lemon was so intriguing that it was also auctioned and fetched $1,786.
Who discovered the lemon after 285 years?
A specialist, who was taking photographs of the cabinet which was kept for sale, suddenly found a weird-looking ball-shaped object rolling the back of a drawer - only to realise it was nothing else but a lemon.
The auctioneers also did not find any issue in figuring out the age of this ancient lemon because it came with a message.
A message which is engraved on the dried citrus fruit read, "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter."
As reported by The Sun, the cabinet is believed to have been transported from colonial India to England as a romantic gift.
"We thought we'd have a bit of fun and put it (lemon) in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60," auctioneer David Brettell said.
However, the cabinet, which was brought in just $41, was sold for $1,805 in Newport, Shropshire.
(With inputs from agencies)