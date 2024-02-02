LIVE TV
ugc_banner

285-year-old lemon discovered in dead man's cabinet goes viral. Here's how it looks

London, United KingdomEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
main img
285-year-old lemon discovered in cabinet. Photograph:(Others)
Follow Us

Story highlights

The antique dried citrus fruit was found inside a 19th-century cabinet which was supposed to get auctioned

A 285-year-old lemon was discovered inside the 19th-century cabinet which was brought to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, United Kingdom for getting auctioned. 

The cabinet was brought by the family, who inherited it from a late uncle to the auctioneer. The lemon was so intriguing that it was also auctioned and fetched $1,786.

Who discovered the lemon after 285 years?

A specialist, who was taking photographs of the cabinet which was kept for sale, suddenly found a weird-looking ball-shaped object rolling the back of a drawer - only to realise it was nothing else but a lemon.

×

The auctioneers also did not find any issue in figuring out the age of this ancient lemon because it came with a message. 

A message which is  engraved on the dried citrus fruit read, "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter."

Watch: TikTok's secret 'heating' button can make anyone go viral

As reported by The Sun, the cabinet is believed to have been transported from colonial India to England as a romantic gift.

"We thought we'd have a bit of fun and put it (lemon) in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60," auctioneer David Brettell said. 

However, the cabinet, which was brought in just $41, was sold for $1,805 in Newport, Shropshire. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Topics