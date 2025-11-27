An Italian eatery owner is facing backlash for hurling abuse at a group of 16 Taiwanese tourists for ordering five pizzas and three beers. He filmed them eating while pretending to be friendly, but verbally abused them in Italian on camera for ordering less food when they were a big group. He shared the video but was forced to apologise after Chinese and Taiwanese individuals living in Italy slammed him, but not before using profane language towards them in his earlier post, Taiwan EBC News reported. The incident happened in early November at the Pizza dal Pazzo located in Montecatini Terme, a town in Tuscany. At 8 pm, a group of 16 Taiwanese tourists reached the restaurant and ordered five thin-crust pizzas and three glasses of beer. The owner of the pizza place was frustrated with their order and started live-streaming the group and later posted the video online. He asks them where they were from, to which they reply, "Taiwan." The tourists, unaware of his intentions, smiled at the camera and flashed victory signs.

Five pizzas and three beers for 16 people? ‘Ridiculous’

However, they were unaware that the owner was abusing them in Italian. “Get out of here. I don’t care about you,” he can be heard saying in Italian. "I am angry with these tourists. There are 16 people, but they only ordered five pizzas and three beers. They are ridiculous! This is too much," he says. Netizens weren't happy with his post, especially the Chinese and Taiwanese in Italy. But the owner used profanities to respond to criticism.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Murderer demands Vegemite at maximum security prison calling denial human rights violation