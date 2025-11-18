/Murderer demands Vegemite at maximum security prison calling denial human rights violation

Australia's favourite spread, Vegemite, has created uproar in a state prison where a convicted murderer is challenging the ban on prisoners having it. He says the decision not to let prisoners have Vegemite "breaches his human right to enjoy his culture as an Australian." The state of Victoria banned the yeast-based spread in 2006 because inmates were using it to mask the smell of narcotics and for its "potential to be used in the production of alcohol." Andre McKechnie has sued Victoria’s Department of Justice and Community Safety and Corrections Victoria, taking it to the Supreme Court of the state over the matter. McKechnie is seeking a court declaration that the department denied him his right under the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act to "enjoy his culture as an Australian." Held in the maximum security Port Phillip Prison, he also wants a declaration that the defendants breached the Corrections Act by “failing to provide food adequate to maintain his well-being."

What is Vegemite?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vegemite is a salty, sticky, brown spread that is a byproduct of brewing beer. It was banned from Victorian prisons because inmates were covering drug packages with it to distract sniffer dogs. Since it contains yeast, it could also be used to produce alcohol, according to the contraband list. McKechnie was sentenced to life for murder after he killed wealthy Gold Coast property developer Otto Kuhne in Queensland state in 1994. He was transferred to the Victorian prison system after nearly 10 years. He was out on parole for eight years, but later returned and has been in custody for a decade.