/'Jealous' 5-year-old throws newborn out of the window of fourth floor apartment in Russia

A five-year-old girl in Russia threw her newborn sister out of the window, reportedly because she was jealous. Police are investigating the case, but some reports suggest that the girl was not happy about having a new baby in the house. The two children were home alone when the tragedy happened. Passersby heard the girl screaming from her fourth-floor apartment and were shocked when they saw the baby lying motionless on the concrete. The height of the window from the floor was 40 feet. A criminal investigation has been opened into the matter, with the mother accused of negligence and leaving the kids alone while her husband was at work. Local media reports quoted witnesses as saying their "knees went weak" at the horrific sight. The baby was only 21 days old and left alone at home with her sister. Paramedics said the baby died following an impact with the concrete after falling from a residential building in Vasilyevo village, Russia.