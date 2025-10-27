/'Jealous' 5-year-old throws newborn out of the window of fourth floor apartment in Russia

Tragedy struck a house in the Vasilyevo village of Russia when a five-year-old girl threw her baby sister from the window of their fourth-floor apartment. The kids were alone at the time, with the mother reportedly out visiting a friend.
A five-year-old girl in Russia threw her newborn sister out of the window, reportedly because she was jealous. Police are investigating the case, but some reports suggest that the girl was not happy about having a new baby in the house. The two children were home alone when the tragedy happened. Passersby heard the girl screaming from her fourth-floor apartment and were shocked when they saw the baby lying motionless on the concrete. The height of the window from the floor was 40 feet. A criminal investigation has been opened into the matter, with the mother accused of negligence and leaving the kids alone while her husband was at work. Local media reports quoted witnesses as saying their "knees went weak" at the horrific sight. The baby was only 21 days old and left alone at home with her sister. Paramedics said the baby died following an impact with the concrete after falling from a residential building in Vasilyevo village, Russia.
The mother now faces prison following the death of her second baby. Investigators are probing the reason behind the grave step taken by the young girl. District chief in Zelenodolsk, Tatarstan, Mikhail Afanasyev, said, "Law enforcement officers are now investigating the situation." Local media reports suggest that the girl was "jealous" of having a new baby in the house. "The girl was upset that there was another child in the flat, and out of jealousy, she threw the infant out of the window," one of the reports citing local sources stated. Why the mother chose to leave her kids alone at home is also being investigated. Initial reports state that she was out visiting a friend. "The actions of the parents who left the children unattended, as well as other possible scenarios, are being investigated," law enforcement officials said.