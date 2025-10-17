/Terrifying doorbell video shows creepy clown, nun and villain terrorising widow's family

A creepy Halloween incident has come to light in Virginia, where three people wearing scary masks terrorised a widow. Footage captured by the doorbell showed the trio standing on the door and trying to break into her home. They even threatened to kill everyone who was inside. The scary incident happened in Alexandria near Washington, DC, at 10 pm. The woman's daughter, Shayla, told WUSA9 that at first she thought it was just a Halloween prank. "I said, ‘Happy Halloween,’” she said. However, the trio refused to leave and stayed at the door. She warned them that she'd call the police if they didn't leave. But, they didn't budge. They kept knocking on the door. "The knocks would get harder and harder," Shayla said.

The doorbell footage shows the trio dressed in elaborate costumes and masks. One of them was in a clown costume, while a second one was dressed as horror villain Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movie franchise. The third was in an eerie nun costume. — pounding on the door and demanding entry into the home. “It’s either you coming out or we coming in. Open the door!” one shouted. She told the outlet that the trio then moved to the back of the house and broke a wooden fence to enter the compound. Then they started banging on the windows and kept looking inside. Her younger brother and family dog were also in the house at the time, along with Shayla and her mother.

“My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door. That is just too much," she said. The trip continued to terrorise the family for several minutes and threatened to kill them. Shayla's mother is now scared of living alone in the house, having lost her husband recently. Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire called it a “very serious matter" at a press conference. “They began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, ‘If you do not come out, we will come in,’ and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them."

