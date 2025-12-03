Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /‘What does the ‘SS’ stand for?’: Pete Hegseth mocked online for typo on namecard

‘What does the ‘SS’ stand for?’: Pete Hegseth mocked online for typo on namecard

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 18:41 IST
‘What does the ‘SS’ stand for?’: Pete Hegseth mocked online for typo on namecard

Pete Hegseth namecard Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The minor mistake led to extreme criticism online, where many, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, said that the SS resembled the paramilitary organisation of Nazi Germany that was responsible for the genocide of approximately six million Jews during the Holocaust.

 

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was mocked online for a typo on his namecard during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Dec 2). The placard in front of him said that he was the “SSecretary of War” at the meeting.

The minor mistake led to extreme criticism online, where many, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, said that the SS resembled the paramilitary organisation of Nazi Germany that was responsible for the genocide of approximately six million Jews during the Holocaust.

“What does the ‘SS’ stand for? Interesting!” Newsom said on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Journalist Nick Monroe in a post on X said, “Somebody is SO FIRED for the SSecretary typo.”

“Legit mistake or an SS reference?” one X user asked.

“Oh no! Not a typo! The horror!” another said, while a third user chimed in. “Quite the Freudian slip.”

Trending Stories

“'SSECRETARY OF WAR,'” political commentator Keith Olbermann remarked on X. “The extra ‘S’ is for SCOTCH!”

“It’s because he stutters when he’s drunk,” commented Eric McClung.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics