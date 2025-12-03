/‘What does the ‘SS’ stand for?’: Pete Hegseth mocked online for typo on namecard

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was mocked online for a typo on his namecard during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Dec 2). The placard in front of him said that he was the “SSecretary of War” at the meeting.

The minor mistake led to extreme criticism online, where many, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, said that the SS resembled the paramilitary organisation of Nazi Germany that was responsible for the genocide of approximately six million Jews during the Holocaust.

“What does the ‘SS’ stand for? Interesting!” Newsom said on X.

Journalist Nick Monroe in a post on X said, “Somebody is SO FIRED for the SSecretary typo.”

“Legit mistake or an SS reference?” one X user asked.

“Oh no! Not a typo! The horror!” another said, while a third user chimed in. “Quite the Freudian slip.”

“'SSECRETARY OF WAR,'” political commentator Keith Olbermann remarked on X. “The extra ‘S’ is for SCOTCH!”