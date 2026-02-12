/'Undisputed champion' Trump gets another made-up award, this time for approving projects worth $175M for coal plants

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 11) received another mad-up prize, his third such award. The Climate change-denying US President was given the 'Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal,' a recently created award by a pro-coal group. Coincidentally, this comes as Trump signed off on $175 million in federal funding to improve six coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Trump 'Champion of Coal'

At a White House event attended by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Trump signed an executive order directing the Defense Department to purchase electricity from coal-based power producers. The administration also announced $175 million in federal funding to upgrade six coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and Kentucky, according to the Energy Department.

During the event, the Washington Coal Club also presented Trump with the "Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal" award, delivered by National Coal Council President James Grech.

Third made up honour for Trump

The honour, created by the pro-coal advocacy group, was awarded for the first time. Notably, the organisation has longstanding ties to the fossil-fuel industry, including connections to former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, who previously served as one of its vice presidents.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the US President would receive the ‘Israel Prize for Peace.’ Notably, Israel has tailored the award to fulfil Trump's peace prize ambitions. This is the first time Israel will be awarding the 'Israel Prize,' an award meant for Israelis, to a foreign citizen and that too in the newly created peace category.

At the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, DC, FIFA President Gianni Infantino also presented the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize.

