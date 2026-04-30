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'Hack from US': Porn clip plays three times duing virtual hearing in Delhi High Court

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 09:17 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 09:17 IST
'Hack from US': Porn clip plays three times duing virtual hearing in Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Virtual hearings at the Delhi High Court were disrupted after an unidentified user played obscene content multiple times. Proceedings were suspended, and an investigation was launched. Authorities raised concerns over cybersecurity and court integrity.

Virtual proceedings before Delhi High Court Chief Justice's Court were disturbed on Wednesday (Apr 29) as pornographic content was played by a user midway on hearing. The incident occurred before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Th incident unfolded when a random user logged in as “Shitjeet Sighn” on VC shared his screen and played pornographic content on video conferencing. Despite the VC being shut down by the Court staff, the same user shared the screen and displayed pornographic content at least three times.

What was the incident?

The first disruption took place around 12.56pm, after which the VC session was briefly suspended. After the video was shut for the first time, the user again played it after few minutes, forcing a longer suspension of the proceedings. When the VC restarted the third time, the screen initially remained blank before becoming visible to participants. However, shortly thereafter, the user played pornographic content again. This times the VC was shut down entirely and resumed only after the court reconvened post-lunch around 2.30pm.

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What action was taken?

Following this incident, the VC proceedings were shut down entirely and resumed only after the court reconvened post-lunch around 2.30pm. The Delhi High Court administration lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO), according to reports. According to a report by LiveLaw, a voice in the background, “This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked.”

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The chief justice also issued administrative directions to registrar general Arun Bharadwaj to take action to restrain the dissemination of videos of court proceedings, including pornographic content. The chief justice said that, under the rules, recording court proceedings is prohibited. “Administratively, I have already instructed the RG. We are making a request with the mechanism available for that. As per the rules, the recording is prohibited. It’s against the rules and as per the norms, I have already instructed the RG, and it will be done,” the chief justice said.

This came after additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma mentioned the issue in the post-lunch session before a bench of chief justice Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia, informing the court that the incident had occurred not only in the chief justice’s court but in other courts as well. He submitted that it had affected the sanctity and integrity of the institution and urged the court to direct immediate removal of the content and prevent its further dissemination.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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