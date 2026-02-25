Details are out on the contents of one of the six secret storage lockers of Jeffrey Epstein. The late paedophile financier hid computers, sex manuals, nude photos and VHS tapes in a Palm Beach storage locker before a 2005 raid. But the question is, what is still being hidden?
A secret storage locker rented on behalf of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida contained computers, VHS video tapes, “sex-slave” manuals and nude photographs of women, according to an inventory obtained by The Telegraph newspaper. This is one of at least six storage lockers that the financier- sex trafficker used over a 16-year period.
The lockers contained files, computers and other materials he did not want discovered by police investigating child sex offences.
The unit described by The Telegraph was leased by the Riley Kiraly detective agency.
The removal of items from his Florida home in October 2005 had led to suspicions that Epstein had been tipped off about the police raid. Former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter had said later that the place "had been cleaned up.” Computer equipment, including material linked to surveillance cameras, appeared to be missing. It is now clear that these removed items had been stored nearby all the while as police continued their investigation.
As per The Telegraph, the locker’s contents included three computers, 29 address books, a three-page list of Florida masseuses, nude photographs believed to depict victims and dozens of pornographic magazines.
The locker also contained VHS tapes and DVDs eroticising teenagers, an 8mm video cassette, a 2005 calendar, greeting cards, letters and lab results.
Receipts found during the house search referred to items that were missing from the property but later appeared in storage, including two sex-slave training manuals.
Detectives were also paid to hide sex toys, body massagers, lingerie, more than $2,000 in cash, a concealed weapon permit and a Harvard ID card, according to the report.
Copies of two hard drives from the Palm Beach locker were recovered by the FBI from Epstein’s New York residence after his 2019 arrest.
But the original computers were never found, said the report.
An FBI forensic analyst testified about the copied drives during the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.
At the testimony, the analyst said that the drives contained photographs of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and a job advertisement written by “GMax” (which is possibly Maxwell), seeking a massage therapist.
It remains unclear whether other material from the locker was ever recovered, said the Telegraph report.
In the years before his 2019 arrest and alleged suicide in jail, Epstein appears to have been paranoid. Emails from 2014 showed discussions between his employees and advisers about destroying server-room equipment in his New York mansion. Several victims of Epstein said in the past that they believed covert cameras were installed throughout his properties. In an earlier report, The Telegraph had said that Epstein had ordered discreet cameras hidden in items such as Kleenex boxes.
Interestingly, there appears to be a massive, coordinated effort to suggest that Epstein never recorded videos of his sexual abuse of underage girls. The FBI has insisted that it found no evidence that Epstein recorded the abuse of victims for blackmail or other purposes. While media and online theories alleged the existence of such recordings, investigators did not locate any videos depicting abuse or implicating others beyond Epstein and Maxwell, the agency said in an internal memo.
Based on examination of search warrants, The Telegraph reported that authorities never raided the known storage lockers.
This is raising the possibility that additional material - even when it existed - was never examined.