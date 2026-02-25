A secret storage locker rented on behalf of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida contained computers, VHS video tapes, “sex-slave” manuals and nude photographs of women, according to an inventory obtained by The Telegraph newspaper. This is one of at least six storage lockers that the financier- sex trafficker used over a 16-year period.

The lockers contained files, computers and other materials he did not want discovered by police investigating child sex offences.

The unit described by The Telegraph was leased by the Riley Kiraly detective agency.