/'China’s ‘first father’ dreams of marrying his 100+ US-born children into Elon Musk’s family”

A Chinese billionaire, who has fathered more than 100 children in the United States through surrogacy agencies, dreams of some of them marrying Tesla CEO Elon Musk's children to build a great family dynasty. Xu Bo, 48, made his fortune by founding online gaming company Duoyi in China and is obsessed with building his legacy by fathering numerous offspring.

Xu, who calls himself “China’s first father,” publicly declared that he aims to sire at least "50 high-quality sons," on social media posts which were verified by the Wall Street Journal. His company, Duyoi, later, in a social media post, said that he had produced over 100 offspring through surrogacy in the United States.



The story got more interesting after Xu's ex-girlfriend, Tang Jing, made shocking claims that Xu had fathered more than 300 children, adding that she herself raised 11 of those for years.

"That number can be undercounted, but surely not overreported," Jing said in a social media post, according to the India Times.

Xu is now fighting a custody battle with his former girlfriend, Jing, over the two daughters they parented together. The Duoyi founder claimed that he has paid his ex tens of crores in expenses over the years and declined to challenge her post about his hundreds of children.

Xu’s ambition to create a sprawling family lineage was reportedly influenced by Elon Musk, whom Xu admired for his views on population growth. Reports have suggested that Musk encouraged people close to him to have more children using his genetic material, although Musk has publicly denied these claims.

In mid-2023, a California court examined multiple applications filed by Xu seeking legal parenthood over four unborn children, along with at least eight others conceived through paid surrogacy arrangements. The judge quickly moved the matter to a closed hearing, which Xu attended virtually. During the proceedings, Xu stated that he intended to father at least 20 children in the United States, expressing a preference for male heirs whom he believed should eventually inherit control of his company.

The court dismissed Xu’s requests, leaving the legal status of the unborn children unresolved. The case also shed light on a network of surrogacy firms that assist affluent Chinese businessmen in having children born in the US.