Multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore, on Monday (Dec 15) advised their nationals residing in the Delhi-NCR area to stay indoors and exercise caution as air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category. The national capital and its adjoining areas, like Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, continue to face the brunt of deteriorating air quality, prompting the Singapore High Commission in India to release an advisory urging its nationals to 'pay heed' to the suggestions of staying indoors and wearing masks when going outdoors.

Delhi's AQI at 437 on Monday sustained in the 'severe'category for the third consecutive day, which experts believe can cause serious harm to the respiratory and heart functions of the human body. The authorities enforced stringent restrictions under the GRAP-IV to prevent further deterioration. The measures included hybrid learning for schoolchildren and imposing transportation curbs.

The poor air quality also led to a delay in hundreds of flights at the Indra Gandhi International airport and triggered cancellations of 61 cancellations and five diversions.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between the range 0-50 falls under 'Good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi issued multiple instructions through its official X account, saying "On 13 December 2025, the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoked Stage 4, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi National Capital Region. Under GRAP Stage 4, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, and schools and offices are encouraged to shift to a hybrid format."

The commission underlined that the Delhi government has advised residents to stay indoors, particularly those who are more vulnerable to the air crisis, such as Children and people with respiratory and cardiac illness "In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice," it added.

Earlier, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) warned that pregnant women and people with heart or respiratory conditions should consult a doctor before travelling to India.

In its advisory, the FCDO said severe air pollution poses a major health risk, particularly during the winter months from October to February, when north Indian cities record extremely high pollution levels.

The advisory noted that children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Pregnant women and those with respiratory or heart ailments were advised to seek medical advice before travel.

Canada has also issued a similar advisory, urging travellers to monitor air quality levels regularly, especially those suffering from respiratory illnesses.

In its guidance, Canada warned that smoke haze and other forms of air pollution can be extremely hazardous in urban centres such as Delhi, where pollution levels are typically worst during winter. It added that air quality in rural areas can deteriorate due to agricultural burning, while dust storms frequently affect northern India.

Travellers were advised to closely track changing air pollution levels, particularly if they have respiratory problems or other pre-existing health conditions.