ENBA Awards: WION bags 'Best International News Channel'; gets total of 12 trophies overall

Jatin Verma
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 15:44 IST
Story highlights

WION bagged the award for the ‘Best International News Channel’ at the prestigious ENBA Awards, whose winners were announced recently

The winners of the esteemed ENBA Awards 2025 have been revealed. WION, an international news channel, followed by millions of viewers, won a total of 11 awards in 12 categories, including Best International News Channel.

Here's all the awards that WION won

  • Best current affairs programme (English)- World at War- Gold
  • Best in-depth series (English)- WION Wideangle: Red Sea attacks: What's at stake- Bronze
  • Best coverage on social issues (English)-Dharavi Redevelopment Project: A reality check-Gold
  • Best Breakfast Show (English)-World DNA-Silver
  • Best Prime Time Show (English)- Bronze
  • Best Spot News Reporting (English)-Sidharth MP ground report: Wayanad Landslides-Reporter: Sidharth MP-Bronze
  • Best Channel or Programme Promo-World DNA promo-Silver
  • Best Show Identity (English)-Yoga: Celebrating India's gift to mankind (Johan Castell and Nikita Singh)-Silver
  • Best Current Affairs Programme (English)- WION Gravitas (Molly Gambhir)-Silver
  • Best News Coverage (English)- WION- Ukraine War Ground Report (Anas Mallick)-Silver
  • Best International News Channel (English)-Gold
  • Best International Program (English)-Race to Power-Gold
