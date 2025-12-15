The winners of the esteemed ENBA Awards 2025 have been revealed. WION, an international news channel, followed by millions of viewers, won a total of 11 awards in 12 categories, including Best International News Channel.
Here's all the awards that WION won
- Best current affairs programme (English)- World at War- Gold
- Best in-depth series (English)- WION Wideangle: Red Sea attacks: What's at stake- Bronze
- Best coverage on social issues (English)-Dharavi Redevelopment Project: A reality check-Gold
- Best Breakfast Show (English)-World DNA-Silver
- Best Prime Time Show (English)- Bronze
- Best Spot News Reporting (English)-Sidharth MP ground report: Wayanad Landslides-Reporter: Sidharth MP-Bronze
- Best Channel or Programme Promo-World DNA promo-Silver
- Best Show Identity (English)-Yoga: Celebrating India's gift to mankind (Johan Castell and Nikita Singh)-Silver
- Best Current Affairs Programme (English)- WION Gravitas (Molly Gambhir)-Silver
- Best News Coverage (English)- WION- Ukraine War Ground Report (Anas Mallick)-Silver
- Best International News Channel (English)-Gold
- Best International Program (English)-Race to Power-Gold