/GRAP IV comes into force as Delhi’s AQI crosses 400; here’s what’s restricted

Amid deteriorating air quality and the ongoing pollution crisis, the authorities on Saturday (Dec 13) enforced all measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across the Delhi-NCR. The move comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to the 'Severe+' category, crossing 450 in Delhi. The most stringent anti-pollution measure to halt further worsening of air quality was implemented hours after the GRAP-III restriction came into effect.

The action was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) following a steep decline in the national capital's air quality on Saturday. Delhi's air quality stood at 448, falling in the ‘severe’ category at 7 PM on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average was recorded at 349 in the 'very poor' category at 4 pm on Friday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) forecasted that the AQI is expected to remain in the Severe category on Sunday and will improve slightly to the very poor category on Monday.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between the range 0-50 falls under 'Good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

What are the measures under GRAP-IV restrictions?

Stage four of the GRAP rules is considered the most stringent, with measures like a complete ban on construction and demolition activities across Delhi. Stone crushing, mining operations and other allied activities have to be paused under the rules, as these activities are major contributors to dust and particulate pollutants in the air.

Educational institutions are ordered to shift to hybrid modes for classes up to standard 5, aimed at reducing exposure of young children to the toxic haze.

Transport curbs have also been tightened across the National Capital Region. Authorities have directed NCR state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to strictly restrict the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, including four-wheelers.

The measures are not limited to the national capital and will also be enforced in major neighbouring districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.