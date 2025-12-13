Parliament attack anniversary: PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, parliamentarians pay tribute to fallen heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 13) paid homage to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The tributes saw participation of both NDA and Opposition leaders on the 24th anniversary of the dastardly attack on the Indian Parliament.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, President Droupadi Murmu said, saying the nation remains indebted to them and their families.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by protecting the Indian parliament during the heinous terrorist attack."Saluting the brave who laid down their lives on 13 December 2001 to protect the temple of democracy during the terrorist attack on the Parliament House. Their sacrifice for the protection of the nation will always be remembered." Gadkari said.



Remembering the bravehearts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar vowed to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pay homage to the martyrs of the dastardly terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament this day in 2001. Their bravery reinforces our determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."



On December 13, 2001, India’s Parliament came under a major terrorist attack when five heavily armed militants linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the complex in New Delhi. The attackers opened indiscriminate fire, triggering a prolonged gun battle with security forces.

Fourteen people, including security personnel and a civilian, were killed. The attack occurred about 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, averting a larger catastrophe.