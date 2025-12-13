Google Preferred
  Indian officer appointed as Mauritius National Security Advisor; Who is IPS Rahul Rasgotra?

Published: Dec 13, 2025, 16:35 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 16:42 IST
Mauritius’ reliance on Indian expertise can be traced back to 1974, when a defence agreement positioned New Delhi as its principal security partner, effectively supplanting Britain’s earlier role.

In a move reflecting a shift in geopolitical calibration in India's external security priorities, the Centre has appointed Rahul Rasgotra, former Director General of ITBP and a 1989-batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre, as National Security Advisor(NSA) to Mauritius. Rasgotra possesses an impressive resume; he served as deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau before taking over ITBP, overseeing and managing counterinsurgency, border management, and domestic intelligence.


Historically, the officers associated with the external intelligence and background in the security apparatus with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Army have been the preferred choice for the Mauritius NSA. The choice of Rashgotra marks a departure from the past as his career has been centred on domestic security and border-management challenges through his work with the IB and ITBP.

The island nation today is no longer merely a friendly country bound by diaspora ties. It has emerged as a crucial gateway for India’s strategic depth in the Indian Ocean, maritime collaboration, cybersecurity engagement, and counter-radicalisation efforts. At the same time, China’s influence in the island nation continues to expand steadily. Against this backdrop, Rasgotra’s appointment signals a clear shift in approach.

India is prioritising discreet, effective operators, rather than conventional external-intelligence choices, who can foster trust, reinforce institutional capabilities, and ensure that the Indo-Mauritius security framework remains closely aligned.

India-Mauritius security pact

Although Rasgotra's appointment seems routine at first glance, it underscores a deliberate and well-calibrated geopolitical decision. Mauritius’ reliance on Indian expertise can be traced back to 1974, when a defence agreement positioned New Delhi as its principal security partner, effectively supplanting Britain’s earlier role.

The relationship deepened further in the early 1980s, a phase marked by political fragility in Port Louis. Facing the prospect of unrest and fears of a coup, then Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth turned to India for support. This period, linked to the still-contested “Operation Lal Dora,” firmly entrenched Mauritius’ dependence on Indian strategic counsel.

