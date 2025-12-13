/GRAP III implemented in Delhi again as air quality deteriorates to 'severe'

In view of the increasing pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Saturday (Dec 13) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Under this various curbs will be imposed across the Delhi-NCR region. An order issued in this regard read, "keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi, ranging 401-450) of extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force."

What's causing pollution

The change in the wind pattern and winds blowing easterly has further worsened the situation for the PM 2.5 concentrations, which is the predominant pollutant during the winter season and is on increasing trend.

Almost all the AQI stations in Delhi are showing PM 2.5 as the predominant pollutant and the AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 387 at 6:00 AM, 393 at 8:00 AM and recorded as 401 at 10:00 AM today already crossing the "Severe" category mark, the order highlighted, as reported by ANI.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Major contributor: Transport pollution

Transport remains the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution, responsible for 18.4% of emissions on Tuesday. It was followed by emissions from nearby industries (9.2%) and neighbouring cities, including Noida (8.2%), Ghaziabad (4.6%), Baghpat (6.2%), Panipat (3.3%), and Gurugram (2.9%). It is expected that transport emissions will account for 15.6% of the city’s pollution on Wednesday.