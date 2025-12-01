/'A beautiful dancing weekend': Inside IPL founder Lalit Modi's Mayfair birthday bash featuring Vijay Mallya, dancing, glamour and more

Lalit Modi celebrated his birthday with Vijay Mallya at a London club, where table bookings start at approximately Rs 1 lakh. The 63-year-old former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief also shared the celebration images and videos on his social media. "What a beautiful dancing weekend with friends and family over my birthday. What a party you organised @rima1b the love of my life," Modi wrote in a post on Instagram, where he shared multiple videos of the party.

Lalit Modi celebrated his birthday party at Maddox Club in Mayfair the London, where the table price starts from £1,000 ( ₹1.18 lakh) as minimum spend. The post he shared on his social media page shows him cutting a cake as well as dancing with his friends.

Earlier in July, Lalit Modi also posted glimpses of one of his London parties, where he was seen singing karaoke alongside Vijay Mallya. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle was present as well. Modi has previously referred to Mallya as a “good friend,” while Mallya has called Modi his “dearest friend.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mallya backed the IPL from its inception

Both of them have appeared on influencer Raj Shamani's podcast in separate episodes. Following the interview of Mallya in the podcast, Modi appreciated the former Kingfisher Airlines and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chief for “believing in his dreams” and supporting the IPL from its inception.

"He was the first person to support me making the #IPL blindly. Also was its biggest sponsor and has since day one been its most loyal ardent fan and followers. For which I will always be grateful,” Modi said in a post on X in June.

Backing the idea of IPL by Mallya, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief praised him for being the first to back the IPL when it was still just an idea. “How did my good friend Vijay Mallya buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL I created? Hear from the man himself. He was the first person to support me blindly. He was also the league’s biggest sponsor and has, since day one, been its most loyal, ardent fan and follower. For which I will always be grateful," he wrote on X.