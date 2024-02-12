Traveller books accommodation via MakeMyTrip, finds construction going on at site

When Amit Chansikar, a user of MakeMyTrip, booked an OYO hotel through the platform, he anticipated a comfortable stay. However, upon arriving at the hotel, his expectations were shattered as he discovered the establishment was still under construction. Shocked by the situation, Chansikar took to social media to share his experience, which quickly went viral, garnering numerous reactions.

In his post, Chansikar expressed his frustration, highlighting the inconvenience caused by the unexpected construction work at the hotel. He criticised the lack of transparency and the ridiculous situation and accused the companies, MakeMyTrip and OYO Rooms, of misleading customers. Chansikar's post caught the attention of both MakeMyTrip and OYO Rooms, prompting them to issue apologies to him for the inconvenience he faced.

“@makemytrip & @oyorooms scam alert in Bengaluru. Just came here to find that the hotel I had booked is under renovation. There was not a living soul here. This is tantamount to cheating! After wasting two hours here, they cut money from my refund. Shame on you!” wrote Chansikar in his post.

In a subsequent tweet, he further stated, "Representatives from both OYO and MMT have contacted me multiple times via phone calls and email. Although the refund has been supposedly processed, it has not yet been reflected in my account. I will provide an update here once it does."

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the hospitality industry. Customers rely on online booking platforms like MakeMyTrip to provide accurate information about their accommodation. When such information is not provided, it can lead to disappointment and frustration for travellers like Chansikar.