Prince Harry settles phone-hacking case against British tabloid; gets 'substantial' payout

Prince Harry will receive a substantial payout after reaching a settlement in the remaining parts of his phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), according to statements made by his lawyer during a hearing at the High Court in London on Friday.

David Sherborne, representing the Duke of Sussex, informed the court that MGN, the publisher of British tabloid The Daily Mirror, will provide Prince Harry with a significant additional sum in damages along with covering his legal costs. The settlement comes after the judge previously ruled in December that Prince Harry was indeed a victim of phone hacking and other forms of unlawful information gathering by MGN.

The court had awarded Prince Harry £140,600 ($177,000) in damages in the ruling, affirming his claims against the publication. Initially, Prince Harry had submitted 33 articles for consideration, of which the judge found 15 stories published by MGN to have utilised unlawful means such as phone hacking and the use of private investigators for information gathering.

Furthermore, an additional 115 articles were part of Prince Harry's claim, which could have been subject to a further trial. However, the Duke of Sussex's lawyer announced during the hearing that a settlement had been reached between Prince Harry and Mirror Group Newspapers.

This settlement marks a significant development in Prince Harry's legal battle against media intrusion, highlighting his ongoing efforts to protect his privacy and hold media organisations accountable for unethical practices.