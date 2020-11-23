WhatsApp's feature of 'disappearing messages' launched in India

After a few weeks of announcing a new feature of 'disappearing messages', WhatsApp has finally rolled out the feature for its Indian users.

The messaging app will now allow users to switch on and off the feature of having the unread chats disappear after a time limit of seven days. The users were informed about this feature at the beginning of this month.

Also read| WhatsApp introduces disappearing messages; to rollout in November

This feature, many believe, has been replicated on the model of Snapchat. The feature will be available on Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS gadgets, alongside WhatsApp Web and Work area stages. As per this feature, all unread messages will start disappearing after seven days, but the users will have the option of switching off this feature from the settings for every individual chat.

Also read| WhatsApp starts payments service in India

However, unlike the messaging service Telegram, WhatsApp will not be providing flexible timings to the users for these features. The feature can either be turned on or off, but the time period of seven days cannot be changed.

"We're beginning with 7 days since we think it offers significant serenity that discussions aren't perpetual while staying commonsense so you remember what you were visiting about. The shopping rundown or store address you got a couple of days back will be there while you need it, and afterward vanish after you don't," the organisation said.

Also read| Complete silence: WhatsApp adds 'Always' feature to mute chats forever

How to enable the option

To enable the feature of 'disappearing messages' in WhatsApp, users can follow the following steps:

Open a particular chat and go in the information section.

Upon opening the information section of the person, you will see the option of 'Disappearing messages' between the options of 'starred messaged' and 'encryption'.

Click on the widget on the right-hand side of the option and a new window will pop up explaining the concept of the feature of 'Disappearing messages'. This will let you know that the messages will disappear if they are sent to a chat that has the feature of 'disappearing messages' on. However, media and messages will not disappear from outside the chat or device they are saved on, and screenshots and forwarding messages is still allowed — enabling users to save the messages.

After clicking on 'Continue', you can choose whether or not you want 'disappearing messages' feature to be turned on for that particular chat and then click on the back arrow to save.

This will save your revised settings of the new feature, giving you freedom to turn on/off the feature of disappearing messages anytime.

The subtleties of the new element, notwithstanding, were revealed earlier this week through a FAQ page made by WhatsApp was taken note of.

More new features are expected to be rolled out soon.