WhatsApp to get new exciting features like video calling on WhatsApp Web. Here's what to expect

New features on Whatsapp | WhatsApp - the messaging platform is at the helm of social media applications. Run by Facebook - one of the four Big Tech companies, its features complement those of its sister platforms like Instagram and Facebook. So if any feature exists on one of these platforms, expect it to show up on all eventually. For instance - “Stories”. By imitating the Snapchat model of quick short lived stories, Instagram mastered it, further emulating it on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In a bid to keep the app updated and fresh, new features are introduced every once in a while. Take a look at what to expect!

WhatsApp Web calling

Do you use WhatsApp web more often than the mobile app, especially while working? Worry not! Now you may not need to use your phone for video and audio calls.

Also read: WhatsApp Update: Top 5 new features in the messenger app

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp web client is getting the calling feature very soon, and are being tested right now.

Expiring media

Instagram already has it, and now WhatsApp is going to get it. Expiring media implies images, gifs, and videos, and perhaps even messages with a shelf life. Once the stipulated period (probably to be decided by users) ends, the media will disappear from the chat, and without saying “this message was deleted”.

History sync

Do you switch your OS platforms often? And never get to retrieve your chats from the previous OS? Worry not! WhatsApp is solving that once and for all, by allowing users to copy chats from divide to another, regardless of the OS they run on.

Multi-device support

Do you use more than one smartphone, but feel restricted to using WhatsApp on one? The company may be working out something for you. With support for multi-device usage, Whatsapp will allow users to access the same account from different devices.

Wallpaper

WhatsApp already lets users decide what image they want to use as the application wallpaper, which appears as the background in chats. This feature is being expanded. According to WABetaInfor, the app will introduce more generic wallpapers from the company, with more personalisation options.

Also read: WhatsApp Business now has over 15 million users in India; introduces new features

For all tech news, follow www.wionews.com/technology