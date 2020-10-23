Complete silence: WhatsApp adds 'Always' feature to mute chats forever

Till now, the messaging app WhatsApp allowed users to mute chats for eight hours, one week and one year, and after that the users had to re-mute the chats.

However, now, with a new update, WhatsApp has solved this problem for users. The messaging app has now added an option of 'Always' that will allow users to mute the unwanted chats forever.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020 ×

If the chat is put on mute, the users will receive notification (in the notification bar) but their phones will not vibrate or ring the notification sound when a message is received in that particular chat. This means the users can still see and read the updates of the chat, but they can also enjoy the silence.

To mute a chat forever, you have to open the chat you wish to mute, then click on the subject of the chat. You will see the option of 'Mute notifications' in the details. Upon clicking (or sliding) on the option, a dropbox will appear on the screen with three options: 8 Hours, 1 Week and Always.

Users can simply click on 'Always' and check the box for 'Show notifications' if they still want to see notifications in the bar.

The feature was being tested out for the past few weeks and has now been rolled out for Android and iOs users.