WhatsApp is finally getting rid of one of its most criticised limitations. For years, users had to share their phone numbers to connect with new contacts on the platform. That is about to change. Now, WhatsApp has begun rolling out usernames globally, allowing people to chat with others without revealing their personal mobile numbers.

The feature, which started rolling out from June 29, will eventually reach WhatsApp's more than three billion users worldwide over the coming months. And if you have a username in mind, you may want to act quickly.

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'Timing is everything'

In an announcement on X, WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah revealed that he had already secured his preferred username ahead of the public rollout.

"Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours," Shah wrote.

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

Users who have received access to the feature can reserve a username in a few simple steps:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version Open Settings Tap Account Select Username Choose an available username Confirm your selection

WhatsApp says users will receive a notification when the feature becomes available in their region.

Why does WhatsApp suddenly need usernames?

According to WhatsApp, the answer is simple: privacy. The company says there are many situations where users want to stay in touch without handing over a personal phone number.

Think about someone you met at a conference. A parent from your child's sports team. A neighbour. A classmate. Or even a seller in an online marketplace group. Until now, exchanging numbers was often the only way to continue a conversation with acquaintances on WhatsApp.

Now, the company says usernames will solve this problem. Once the feature is fully activated, users will be able to connect by sharing a unique username instead of their phone number. Unlike social media platforms such as Instagram or X, however, WhatsApp insists this is not designed to become a public identity system.

There will be no searchable username directory. Users will need to know your exact username before they can message you for the first time.

How will WhatsApp usernames work?

WhatsApp says usernames can be up to 35 characters long and users will be able to change, update or remove them whenever they want. Importantly, creating a username is optional. Existing users can continue using the platform exactly as they do today.

High-profile usernames to be protected

The company has also put restrictions in place to reduce impersonation. That means usernames associated with high-profile public figures, government officials, and celebrities will be protected. So users are unlikely to find names such as Donald Trump or other well-known personalities available for registration.

Meanwhile, businesses, creators and organisations may be able to claim usernames that match their existing Instagram or Facebook accounts where possible.

What is the Username Key?

WhatsApp is also introducing an additional security feature called the Username Key. The optional tool allows users to create a custom key that first-time contacts must enter before sending a message through a username.

The company says the feature gives users greater control over who can reach them and can be changed at any time.

The move comes as WhatsApp tries to position usernames as a privacy-focused communication tool rather than another social media feature.