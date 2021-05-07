Twitter adds 'tip jar' for selected 'content creators'

Like almost everything in the world, the old-school method of ‘please leave your tips in the jar’ has now been converted to a virtual world.

The social media platform, Twitter, is now allowing people to add virtual tip jars to accounts, through which other users can contribute money to their cause and/or provide tips for the offered services.

Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter –– send them tips.



You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS. https://t.co/oSrfY2sJ8b — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 6, 2021 ×

However, this option is not open for all users right now. Only a limited number of users around the world can add the virtual "tip jar" feature to their Twitter profiles, explained the company’s senior product manager Esther Crawford.

"You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," Crawford explained in his blog post. "This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter -— with money."

The option of ‘Tip Jar’ will allow the users to be redirected to services such as Patreon, PayPal or Venmo, through which the users can pay tips to the selected Twitter star.

"Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages," Crawford said.

She also clarified that twitter will not be taking any cuts of these tips in any scenario.

The selected group of individuals include creators, journalists, experts and a few non-profit organisations.