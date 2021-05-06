Social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content: Biden

As Facebook decided the fate of Donald Trump’s account, current US President, Joe Biden urged social media platforms to “stop amplifying untrustworthy content”.

“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections,” White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki told reporters.

Statement from White House came after Facebook decided to continue the ban on former president Donald Trump’s social media account after he was accused of using social media for motivating his supporters to carry out Capitol riots in January.

While the White House refused to directly address the topic of Trump’s ban, Biden has indirectly talked about Trump’s repeated trials of accusing Biden of voter fraud on social media.

The statement came a day after Trump launched his own version of social media platform where he can post messages, which can then be shared on Twitter and Facebook. Local media has dubbed this new platform as "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump". The posts published on this platform will be open to liking and sharing. The platform has, reportedly, been built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump will be using this space once again to amplify his claims about the US election 2020 were manipulated and allege his opposition of voter fraud — without providing any proof.

“The fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!," Trump said.