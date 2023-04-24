Russia enters AI race with ChatGPT contender called GigaChat

Russian lender Sberbank on Monday announced that it has launched technology that can rival ChatGPT. Known as GigaChat, the Russian alternative to ChatGPT is currently in its initial, invite only testing mode.

Entering the artificial intelligence chatbot race, Sberbank said that its chatbot is a worthy contender for the popular AI-based chatbot ChatGPT. As per the bank, what sets GigaChat apart from other chatbots is its ability to communicate intelligently in Russian.

This ability, as per the Russian lender, sets GigaChat apart from other foreign neural networks.

As per Reuters Sberbank, which is Russia's dominant bank, has in recent years invested heavily in technology. This, as per the news agency, stems from the need to reduce the nation's reliance on foreign imports.

Reducing Russia's reliance on foreign exports has recently become a critical issue as Western nations impose punitive sanctions on the nation due to its invasion of Ukraine. Many foreign nations, led by the United States, have also slashed exports to Russia.

The introduction of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI with support from Microsoft, in the previous year has sparked a race in the tech industry to make artificial intelligence more accessible to a wider audience. The objective, as per Reuters, is to revolutionise the way people operate and generate profits in the process.

Apart from Russia, China too has launched its own versions of an AI-based chatbot. Baidu's Ernie and Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen chatbots like Russia's GigaChat have the capability to communicate in the country's native dialects. Recently, tech mogul and Twitter CEO Elon Musk also announced that he is working on an alternative to ChatGPT; as per reports, he has named it "TruthGPT" and it will act as a "maximum truth seeking AI."

