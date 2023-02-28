Elon Musk forming team to develop AI rival of ChatGPT: Report 

After developing ChatGPT, the blockbuster Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can write prose, poetry and even computer code, OpenAI founder Elon Musk is reportedly assembling a team to develop another AI that will rival the former. The Information reported on Monday (February 27) that Musk has approached AI researchers in recent weeks to form a new research lab for the development of the new AI.

Musk has reportedly recruited Igor Babuschkin. He is a researcher who recently left Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit.

After ChatGPT became a talking point in the Silicon Valley and across the world, rival companies like Alphabet and Microsoft tried to enter the race with their own AIs. But these versions have so far not been able to compete with ChatGPT which has had almost flawless run till now.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman. Musk left the board in 2018 but has been commenting on ChatGPT on the social media. He has even called the AI "scary good"

Musk and Babuschkin have discussed assembling a team to pursue AI research but the project is still in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products, the report said quoting an interview with the latter.

Babuschkin added that has not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

There was no immediate comments either from Musk or Babuschkin.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.