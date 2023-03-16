GPT-4 vs ChatGPT: What’s the difference, and how to use GPT-4 now? Why is Elon Musk angry with OpenAI?

GPT-4 is finally out! Its parent company OpenAI claims it will revolutionise the conversational AI industry. AI pundits are calling the tool a very good machine for generating text. Simply put, GPT-4 can generate text after doing deep analysis to offer a better user experience. OpenAI claimed GPT-4 passed a simulated US bar exam “with a score around the top 10% of test takers.”

Now that GPT-4 has been launched by OpenAI, netizens are wondering how does the new tool differ from ChatGPT? Also, which version is superior and why? And no one should discount the attached concerns and consequences AI bots are generally packed with! That’s why American billionaire Elon Musk has already sounded the warning bells over the modus operandi of OpenAI company.

GPT-4 vs ChatGPT: What’s the difference?

The Guardian in one of its articles explained the difference between GPT-4 and ChatGPT with this beautiful punch line: If ChatGPT is the car; GPT-4 is the powerful engine. As a result, if you give the GPT-4 a question from the US bar exam, it will write an essay demonstrating legal knowledge; if you give it a medicinal molecule and ask for variations, it will appear to apply biochemical expertise. All in all, GPT-4 is a text generator with impressive analytical skills and opinion-making capability.

Here’s how GPT-4 is different from ChatGPT

GPT-4 can process images. It’s way better than Google Lens as it will give you results after analysing results. This feature was not available in ChatGPT. GPT-4 is way smarter, and thus harder to trick. No matter how critical the circumstances are, it won’t cave into the pressure to say two plus two equals five. GPT-4 is designed to understand more languages better, unlike ChatGPT. GPT-4 is more accurate. GPT-4 can handle and process more information than its siblings. The GPT-3.5 model of ChatGPT was capable of handling 4,096 tokens, or roughly 8,000 words, but GPT-4 increases those capacities to 32,768 tokens or over 64,000 words.

How to use GPT-4 now?

Here’s bad news for curious internet users: OpenAI has erected a giant paywall around GPT-4. You will need to pay $20 per month to upgrade to ChatGPT+ and access GPT-4. You can upgrade your account's GPT model from GPT-3.5 default and legacy to GPT-4 on demand if you already have a paid subscription, providing you with the choice of using either model. This should enable you to fully comprehend the GPT-4 iteration's power.

Why is Elon Musk angry with OpenAI?

Elon Musk in a Tweet expressed his shock at how OpenAI was embracing the paywall model even after claiming to be a non-profit firm and calling itself “Open” at the same time. He also said he donated $100 million to OpenAI when it claimed itself to be a non-profit.