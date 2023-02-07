Princeton student develops an app which can detect ChatGPT contribution in your 'writing'

The past few weeks ChatGPT and the "miraculous" writing it is capable of have been everywhere; from writing poems, and essays to telling people jokes, it's doing everything. Now, a Princeton University student has come up with an application called "GPTZero", that can sort through AI and human-written text. Here's why it's important.

While most people have been touting its uses as a platform that can "pen down" whatever you ask from it, others have raised alarm over ChatGPT's use in the writing of academic papers, student assignments, etc.

Gravitas: ChatGPT can write poems for your valentine!

Edward Tian who is a computer science major at Princeton has developed GPTZero to counter this. Announcing the app on Twitter he writes the app can "quickly and efficiently detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written."

I spent New Years building GPTZero — an app that can quickly and efficiently detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written — Edward Tian (@edward_the6) January 3, 2023 ×

GPTZero as per CBS News, works by examining two variables in whatever piece of writing it examines. It evaluates the text's perplexity which is a measure of the text's randomness. Apparently, human-written text tends to be unpredictable.

Secondly, it examines "burstiness," or inconsistency in a text. As per Tian, "There is a lot of variance in human-generated articles."

He shared that around 20,000 users have already downloaded the beta version of the app and that teachers from around the world have reached out, and thanked him for making his job easier.

Also read | ChatGPT to destroy Google in minimum two years, says Gmail creator

Now, let us examine why people are against ChatGPT, which could make life easier for a lot of people. The argument voiced by people who are not in favour of ChatGPT is simple: It is unfair to use an AI tool. Additionally, they say that even though AI might be able to write words based on information from the internet; it doesn't really understand the meaning behind those words. This could lead to misinformation.

Recent days saw CHatGPT listed as a co-author in multiple papers. Following this thousands of scientific journal publishers have now restricted or banned the use of this AI-driven chatbot. Many universities and schools too have banned its use.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE