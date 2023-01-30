ChatGPT to destroy Google in minimum two years, says Gmail creator

Gmail’s creator Paul Buccheit took to Twitter recently to share his opinion on the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, created by Open AI, as he expressed his fear that it may replace Google.

Buccheit said that search engine giant Google may be destroyed by the new AI bot in the next two years. The most profitable application of Google, Search can soon get replaced by the tool of Open AI, he stated. ChatGPT, within a week of its launch in November 2022, garnered over a million users.

The users have widely hailed the AI tool for being able to compose complex essays, jokes, poems marketing pitches and even for clearing the toughest exams.

“Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business. The way I imagine this happening is that the URL/Search bar of the browser gets replaced with AI that autocompletes my thought/question as I type it while also providing the best answer (which may be a link to a website or product),” wrote Paul Buccheit, in a series of tweets.

Buccheit further stated that ChatGPT replace the search engines, the way Google replace the Yellow Pages (the information diary which existed before the launch of the Google Search engine) and that the Search Engine Result Page will be eliminated by the AI.

WATCH | Trending on WION: Google fires almost 27 massage therapists amid mass layoffs

It is on these search engine pages that giants like Google make most of their money.

He added that even if search engines like Google create their own version of the OpenAI-based AI model, to catch up on AI, to fully deploy it they will have to take risk of destroying their business’ most valuable part.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.