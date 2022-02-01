No more facial recognition? Apple AirPods might be able to recognise the user by checking ear canal

In the latest development, Apple's AirPods will soon be able to verify a user's identity using the inside of the ear. This will be done using an in-ear biometric device that uses ultrasonic signals. These are then reflected against the walls of a user’s ear canal.

Apple has already signed a patent for the same. Granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, it was listed on January 27 and first noticed by Patently Apple.

"Conventional systems do not address whether the user wearing the headphones is authorised to interact with personal features of the device, such as receiving messages from the device," the patent states.

AirPods are among the most popular tech gadgets by Apple. Already packed with great features, this new characteristic will further help increase the popularity of this device.

Also read | Apple launches 3rd generation AirPods, features spatial audio

This technology can help in preventing lost AirPods from being used by anyone other than the owner.

Earlier in October, Apple launched its third-generation AirPods at its ‘Unleash’ event with a redesign, which is similar to the AirPods Pro.

These AirPods included some spectacular features including sweat and water resistance, along with spatial audio. They also come with adaptive EQ as well, which was earlier seen on Apple AirPods Pro as well.

The next-generation AirPods also come with a wireless charging case as a standard that supports Apple's MagSafe.

The company is putting a big emphasis on spatial audio and Dolby Atmos music mixes with the new AirPods. They’ll support the same head-tracking capabilities as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which also apply when watching a video.

(With inputs from agencies)