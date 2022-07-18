Meta Platforms introduces new feature on Instagram, users can shop directly in chats

Meta Platforms Inc on Monday announced that Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages.

Meta, which is the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, said that users of the photo-sharing app will be able to track the order and ask the business any follow-up questions in that same chat thread.

The company added that users can add customisations if required and place the order in the chat itself.

In a bid to expand its e-commerce offerings, Meta has introduced several new features that use its payment service Meta Pay to complete purchases.

As a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram, Meta launched Shops in 2020.

Accused of prioritising extremist content in a bid to attract users' attention, Meta recently released its first annual report on its efforts to protect human rights.

After releasing its report, the Silicon Valley giant said, "The report explains how our Data Policy, our Law Enforcement Response Team, and our due diligence assessments work together to protect people from unlawful or overbroad government surveillance."

Following the bombshell revelations made by whistleblower Francis Haugen through leaked internal documents, Meta is trying to combat misinformation and improve content moderation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: