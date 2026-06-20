/iPhone 18 Pro price rise? Here's what's pushing Apple's costs higher

Apple has not officially announced the price of the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, several analysts now believe the company could increase prices when the new phones arrive later this year. The reason is not just one expensive component. Instead, several cost pressures are coming together at the same time.



Memory chips have become much more expensive. One of the biggest reasons is the sharp rise in memory prices. The AI boom has created huge demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory, as cloud companies buy massive amounts of memory for AI servers. That has pushed prices higher for consumer electronics as well. Industry analysts estimate Apple could pay significantly more for the same amount of memory than it did last year, increasing the cost of every iPhone it builds.

AI hardware is becoming more powerful

Modern smartphones are no longer designed only for apps and cameras. They are increasingly built to run AI features directly on the device. The iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to feature a faster A20 chip, a more capable Neural Engine and additional hardware to support Apple Intelligence. These upgrades improve AI performance but also make the phone more expensive to manufacture.

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Manufacturing costs continue to rise

Even if Apple keeps a familiar design, manufacturing costs continue to increase. Higher labour costs, stricter quality standards, advanced production techniques and more complex camera systems all add to the overall cost of building each device. Apple has also continued expanding manufacturing outside China, investing heavily in countries such as India while maintaining high production standards. Tariffs and global trade can affect pricing

Trade policies also remain an important factor. Tariffs on imported components or finished products can increase Apple's overall costs depending on where devices are manufactured and sold. Although Apple works to diversify its supply chain, changing trade rules can still influence pricing decisions across global markets.

Apple may absorb some costs but not all