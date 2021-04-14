Instagram launches new stickers on Ramzan, here's how to use them

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out new features on the occasion of Ramzan.

The platform has launched three new stickers created for Ramzan that started today and will continue until May 12. The new stickers can be used in Instagram Stories.

Instagram frequently launches stickers to celebrate festivals, and commemorate important events around the world.

Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, posted the stickers on her Instagram account and spoke about the new features.

Instagram worked with Hala AlAbbasi, an illustrator from Bahrain, to create the three stickers for the occasion."Ramzan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem! Today we`re launching new themed product features, while celebrating acts of kindness around in this #MonthofGood," Bedi wrote in the caption.

"Stickers: We worked with @haluulie to create 3 new stickers so that you can share the traditions of Ramadan on Instagram. Hala AlAbbasi, an illustrator in Bahrain, was inspired by her favourite aspects of the holiday, and chose to reflect on the "beautiful moments that we share together," added Bedi.

"Hala hopes that her stickers will be used throughout Ramadan to mark moments of celebration, from greetings to special suhoors and iftars, all the way to celebrating Eid. Swipe to see all 3 stickers," the post further read.

The three stickers include the moon, iftar food, and a mosque in colourful illustrations. Instagram has also placed the stickers under `Featured` so they appear on top in the sticker stray.

The recently-released stickers will also be visible through a multi-author story on Instagram. So if you have people you follow, use any of the stickers, they'll appear together in a collated story in your feed.

How to use the stickers:

1. Open the camera on your Instagram application.

2. Take a photo or record a video that you wish to put up as a story.

3. Tap on the sticker icon available on the top bar.

4. The new stickers will be visible under `Featured`.

5. Select any as per your liking or all of the stickers and place them on your story.