Home shopping: WhatsApp introduces new feature of 'cart'

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to help those who are worried about stepping out of the house to buy groceries amid coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing their strike of new features in the year of 2020, the messaging app has introduced WhatsApp Cart feature through which people can order the day-to-day items, instead of going outdoors.

WhatsApp Cart

Through this feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to browse several catalogues of different types in the Carts feature. Once the user likes an item, they can click on 'Message Business' option to know the details about the product(s) and the business, and then click on 'Add to Cart' option to buy the selected product(s) through WhatsApp Cart.

After the items are added in the cart, the customer can either go back to the shopping window and use 'Add More' option to increase the cart value, or directly message the shopkeeper if the user has finalised the order.

Through this new feature of WhatsApp Cart, the messaging app will come in direct competition with other e-commerce retail websites and mobile apps such as Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy who have been providing similar services since the first lockdown, which was imposed all over the world.

WhatsApp's new feature will allow people to restrict their outdoor visits especially at a time when the world is preparing itself for a new strain of the novel coronavirus, which has been spotted in the UK, South Africa, Italy and now Australia.

