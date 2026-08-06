/Google to shut down Assistant on Android from September 4 as Gemini takes over

Google has set a retirement date for Google Assistant on Android. Starting September 4, the company will begin shutting down its long-running voice assistant and replacing it with Gemini, its generative AI-powered assistant. The transition will happen gradually over several weeks, but for most Android users, Google Assistant will soon disappear from their phones. The move marks Google's biggest shift in voice AI since Assistant first launched in 2016 and reflects the company's wider strategy of putting Gemini at the centre of its ecosystem.

Gemini is replacing Assistant everywhere

Google had previously announced plans to retire Assistant, but delayed the move while adding more features to Gemini. Now, Google says Gemini is ready to take over. Besides Android phones, the transition will also affect Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, compatible headphones and other connected devices that rely on Assistant through smartphones. Many Google smart home products have already moved to Gemini. However, Assistant will continue working on some platforms, including Android TVs, Google TV devices and vehicles with Google built-in, until Google announces separate migration dates.

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What changes for Android users?

For users already using Gemini, very little will change. Those still relying on Assistant will automatically move to Gemini over the coming weeks. The experience, however, will be different. Unlike Assistant, which relied on predefined voice commands, Gemini uses large language models to understand natural conversations and perform more complex tasks. Google says Gemini can summarise documents, answer detailed questions, generate content and interact with multiple Google services. At the same time, some users may notice that Gemini occasionally responds differently from Assistant because it uses AI reasoning instead of fixed command-based actions.

Why Google is making the switch