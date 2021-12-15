Follow COVID-19 vaccination rules or lose pay, job: Google to employees

Google has advised its staff that if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccination policy, they will lose salary and eventually be fired, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

According to a memo sent by leadership, employees had until December 3 to disclose their vaccination status and upload proof of vaccination, or seek for a medical or religious exemption.

According to the business, employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, as well as those whose exemption requests had been denied, would be contacted after that date, according to the business.

Employees who do not comply with the vaccination guidelines by the January 18 deadline will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, according to the memo.

The employer will then place them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months before terminating them.

While much of the IT industry continues to push back return-to-work plans and businesses large and small prepare for a flexible future, Google has announced that its employees would be required to come into physical offices three days a week starting in the new year.



It's also displaying signs of exhaustion with individuals who refuse to take vaccinations that have been publicly available for months.

When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we`re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

Google postponed its return-to-work plans indefinitely earlier this month, citing concerns about the Omicron variant and employee reluctance to company-mandated vaccines.

