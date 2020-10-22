Facebook's dating service launched in Europe

Facebook on Wednesday extended its dating service to 32 European countries after the plan was delayed earlier due to regulatory issues.

After concerns were raised by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), European Union's main regulator for many of the world's technology giant organisations, Facebook had postponed its rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in February.

The regulator had said it was informed about Facebook's February 13 launch on February 3, which bothered DPC due to a short period of notice.

It further said the social media giant did not provide earlier the documentation related to data protection impact assessments or decision-making processes.

Facebook Dating, a feature available within the Facebook app, was launched in the US last year in September. The service is currently available in 20 other nations,

Users can opt to create a dating profile which can be deleted anytime without deleting their Facebook accounts, said Kate Orseth, Facebook Dating's product manager, in a blog post on Wednesday.

The first names and ages of people using the services will be taken from their respective Facebook profiles, which cannot be edited, the blog said.

It also said users' last name will not be shown and they can decide whether their personal information should be displayed in the dating service or not.