Facebook launches 'admin assist' to help keep group chats civil

With the aim of keeping conversations civil, social media platform, Facebook, has tightened its automobile tools to help the group moderators in keeping group chats civil and non-violent.

Facebook has launched a new feature "Admin Assist" which allows the group moderators to set criteria for what will be considered as non-acceptable in the group. With the help of the set criteria, the automated bots will be able to automatically check content for any violations and flag it to the moderators accordingly.

This feature can also help the moderators eliminate comments with links of unwanted content, ask members to be part of specific and related groups before commenting on burning issues and even slow down heated conversations.

"What these tools do is automate things admins did manually, but not expose anything they didn't have access to before," said Facebook engineering vice president Tom Alison.

Facebook is also testing a feature through which artificial intelligence (AI) can judge when a conversation is turning chaotic and heated, on the basis of the speed and tone of the replies/comments, and then accordingly alert the moderators.

"The AI looks at things associated with threads that have conflicts," Alison said.