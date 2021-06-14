Pink Floyd' Roger Waters will not let Facebook CEO 'idiot' Mark Zuckerberg use their songs

Musician Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is not impressed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he slammed the latter at a forum in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Roger read out a letter from Mark Zuckerberg which he recently received by email. He read: "It's a request for the rights to use my song, 'Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2' in the making of a film to promote Instagram. So it's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me - arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is - f**k you! No f***ing way!"

Watch him speak here:

Roger Waters thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg buying his music. pic.twitter.com/qAB3enscH7 — RealEyes1776 (@RE_1776) June 12, 2021 ×

The rock legend emphasised that he was reading the letter to show to the world how Facebook wants to “take over absolutely everything” and said that he would not “be a party” to the bullshit”.

The song in question is Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ which was written by Roger Waters. It was first released in 1979 on Pink Floyd's rock opera ‘The Wall’. Apart from being a protest song against abusive schooling, the piece is often regarded as a countercultural manifesto against the depersonalization of an individual in society.

The legend of rock music also called the founder and CEO of Facebook Zuckerberg "one of the most powerful idiots in the world." He added, "You think, 'How did this little prick, who started off by saying, 'She is pretty, we'll give her a 4 out of 5,' 'She's ugly, we'll give her a 1,' how the f**k did he get any power in anything?" Waters wondered. "And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world."

