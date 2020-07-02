CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google to testify in Congress over antitrust issues

Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai will testify before the House committee in Congress over anti-trust issues in July.

The CEOs of the four biggest technological companies will be questioned regarding their increasing market power, revenue and prominence amid escalating scrutiny from lawmakers according to Shadawn Reddick-Smith, a spokesman for the House Judiciary Committee.

Also read: French anti-trust regulators fine Apple $1.23 billion

It has not yet been decide whether the executives will appear in person or virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although most of them have already appeared before the Congress, but this is the first time that the CEOs will do so regarding antitrust concerns. The hearing will be the first time Jeff Bezos will apear before the Congress.

The questions about other issues the executives are also likely to face include Amazon's treatment of its warehouse workers or the spread of hate speech on Facebook and YouTube.

Also read: Growing tide of coronavirus cases hit Amazon warehouses

All four companies are being investigated by state or federal departments over an array of issues. While, the Justice Department Prosecutors are preparing a possible antitrust case against Google this year, after an inquiry homed in on its control of advertising technology and the search engine market.

Meanwhile, Amazon's business and Facebook's acquisition of smaller companies are being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission.

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft are the five biggest technology companies according to market value.