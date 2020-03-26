Growing tide of coronavirus cases hit Amazon warehouses

Amazon warehouses are facing a growing tide of coronavirus cases with at least 10 facilities reporting cases of infection in recent times.

Earlier this week, one worker at Amazon's fulfilment centre in New York city tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The person was last at work on March 11 and is now in quarantine and recovering.

This marked the second coronavirus case from Amazon warehouses in New York. Other positive cases have been reported at Amazon facilities in Illinois, California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and Connecticut.

Amazon has temporarily closed some sites but has largely refrained from mass closures.

The company has stated that they are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at all sites.

This includes regularly sanitising door handles, elevator buttons, lockers and touch screens. They are also staggering shifts and spreading out chairs in the break rooms.

Since the spike in coronavirus cases, Amazon is witnessing a surge in demand.

Millions of Americans are relying a lot more on the service as after the state governments declared a lockdown in cities under the coronavirus preventive measures.

The additional cases have also threatened to disrupt shipments and delay deliveries.

The company is already warning its customers of longer delivery times.

For now, the Amazon warehouse workers and delivery staff remain some of the most exposed people in the US.

Working on the front lines to ensure that essentials are delivered to people's doorsteps.